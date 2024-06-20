Qtum Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $265.93 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00003908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.45 or 0.05431144 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,200,069 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.