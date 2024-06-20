QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 0.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.00. 1,412,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,060,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 65.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

