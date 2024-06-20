Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.78

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 172500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.92 million for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.030013 EPS for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

