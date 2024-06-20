Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.97. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 455 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
