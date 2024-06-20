Raymond James Analysts Give Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) a C$15.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.28.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 208,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

