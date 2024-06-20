RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.44

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.44 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 447994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 144.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $141,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth $49,791,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 83.2% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.