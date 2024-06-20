REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 229.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 200,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $568.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

