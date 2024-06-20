Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 57,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,185,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $320,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.