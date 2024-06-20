Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 21,050 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,371,854 shares of company stock valued at $119,163,884.

CAVA Group stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.35. 2,028,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.23. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

