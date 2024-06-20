Renaissance Capital LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up 4.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,437,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 99.48.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock traded down 11.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 162.79. 14,544,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,389,946. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 177.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is 106.52.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

