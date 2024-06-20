Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.2 %

MBLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,353. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

