Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,469,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,720 shares.The stock last traded at $68.57 and had previously closed at $68.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.