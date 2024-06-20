Reviewing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $261.29 million 2.93 -$21.59 million ($0.46) -37.50 DLocal $697.49 million 3.17 $148.96 million $0.44 17.00

Analyst Ratings

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Radware and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 1 1 0 2.50 DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 119.75%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Radware.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -7.67% -2.62% -1.48% DLocal 18.83% 35.20% 14.49%

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Radware on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery and security solution that manages application traffic across cloud and data center locations for optimizing availability and performance; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription that provides protection from network elements, hosts, and applications; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against DDoS threats; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License, a purchasing and deployment subscription; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; Location-based Mitigation that enables network traffic based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets; and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud. Further, the company provides Cloud Web DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF Service, Bot Manager, Cloud-Native Protector, and Cloud Application Protection Services, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

