Reviewing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Unisys and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

IonQ has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.85%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Unisys.

This table compares Unisys and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.02 billion 0.14 -$430.70 million ($5.92) -0.71 IonQ $25.34 million 60.17 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -8.69

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Unisys has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -20.37% -17.04% 0.49% IonQ -671.00% -31.76% -28.17%

Summary

IonQ beats Unisys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

