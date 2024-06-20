Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 224,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

