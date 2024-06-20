Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.65. 3,613,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,402. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

