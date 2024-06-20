Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,825,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

