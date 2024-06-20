Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $86,227,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,795.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,497. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

