Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,936,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 423,496 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 830,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,529. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

