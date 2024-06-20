Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,393,000 after buying an additional 75,005 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.42 during trading on Thursday. 12,187,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,254. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

