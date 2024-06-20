Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 23,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 1,695,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,063. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

