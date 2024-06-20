Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 385 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,847. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

