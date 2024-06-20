Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,555 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 68.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 117.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $135.04. 2,541,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,926. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

