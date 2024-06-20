Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

