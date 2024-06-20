Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 316 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,812. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

