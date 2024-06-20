Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $33.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,503.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,427.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,082.06. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.08 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.40.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $62,977,536 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

