Rise Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $348.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.22. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

