Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 317 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.17. 95,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

