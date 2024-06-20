Rise Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $68,840,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

