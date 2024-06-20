Rise Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 416,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,234. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.