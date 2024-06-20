Rise Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.