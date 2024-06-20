Rise Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,728 shares of company stock worth $39,628,347. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

