Rise Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,594. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

