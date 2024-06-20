Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,428.24. 3,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,839. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $764.49 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,246.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.