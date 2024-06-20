Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 269 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.94. 6,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,520. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

