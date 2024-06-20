Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.66 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

