Rise Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,138.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Linde by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $440.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.22. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

