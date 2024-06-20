Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 93.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 656,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 622,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,313. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

