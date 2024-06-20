Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.82. Approximately 1,110,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,038,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

