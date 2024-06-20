Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $584.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $584.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.10 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $453.17 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

