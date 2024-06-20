Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 2,064 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,645,000 after buying an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. 2,969,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.