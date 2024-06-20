Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $13.34 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

