Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $465,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.59. 778,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,269. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

