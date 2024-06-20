Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 11,795 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,622. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

