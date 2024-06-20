Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 4,138 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.0 %

SMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 611,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,486. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

