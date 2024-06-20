Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 557 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. 1,336,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

