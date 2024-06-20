Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,607,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,291,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 121,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. 5,112,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,846. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

