Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XENE opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

