Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

NYSE WCC traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $167.32. 102,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

