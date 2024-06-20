Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Down 3.3%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.